WATCH: Varun Dhawan twins with wife Natasha Dalal as they step out for lunch date; just another day of actor setting major husband goals

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are one of the most famous celebrity couples in the industry. They embraced the journey of parenthood in June 2024 when they welcomed their baby girl. However, the couple surely knows how to spend some quality time after becoming parents. Varun recently twinned with Natasha as they stepped out for a lunch date. The actor taking care of his wife was just another day of him setting major husband goals.

Today, September 9, 2024, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were spotted by the paparazzi outside a cafe in Mumbai. Varun was dressed in a white t-shirt and purple joggers while Natasha matched him in a purple shirt and white pants. Varun was seen holding Natasha’s hand as they walked outside the cafe after lunch. He also kept a hand on her back as they proceeded towards their car.

Fans gushed over the couple, with one person saying, “They both look cute together.” A user said, “Wonderful,” and another called them “Both cutiesss.” Many people left red heart emojis in the comments section to convey their love.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal became parents to a baby girl on June 3, 2024. Varun took to Instagram to share the official announcement. He posted a cute video clip that contained the message: “We are overjoyed with this new blessing in our lives. During this special time, we request the media to give us our privacy. Thank you for your support & understanding. Natasha & Varun.”

In the caption, Varun stated, “Our baby girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan was recently seen in the horror comedy Stree 2 in which he made a cameo appearance as Bhediya. He is gearing up for the release of the action thriller Baby John. Directed by Kalees, the film is set to hit the silver screen on December 25, 2024.

Apart from this, he also has the films No Entry 2, Border 2, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and Bhediya 2 in his lineup.

