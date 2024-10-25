Laapataa Ladies’ Nitanshi Goel posing with ‘cool humans’ Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee is a collab we never saw coming

Nitanshi Goel has been grabbing the headlines for the past few months for her role in the movie Laapataa Ladies. The actress has received a lot of love for her performance. Nitanshi recently dropped a picture in which she posed alongside ‘cool humans’ Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee. This was a collab we never saw coming, but we aren’t complaining.

Today, October 25, 2024, Nitanshi Goel took to her Instagram Stories and shared a happy picture with Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee, who she met at an event. Nitanshi, wearing a cute pink top, stood in the center with a huge smile. Varun, looking dapper in a black suit, stood behind her, while Abhishek, wearing a green sweatshirt, clicked the selfie.

Nitanshi captioned it, “Laapataa cool humans in the town (smiling face with sunglasses emoji, victory hand emoji) @varundvn @nowitsabhi.” She also used Varun’s song Palat from Main Tera Hero in the background of the story.

Varun re-shared Nitanshi’s story and wrote, “Abb app lapata nahi hain (Now, you’re not missing),” accompanied by blue heart emojis. Abhishek also reacted with heart-hand emojis.

Nitanshi Goel plays the role of Phool Kumari in the 2024 film Laapataa Ladies. She stars alongside Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in the Kiran Rao directorial. The comedy drama has been selected as India’s official entry in the Best International Feature Film category for the 97th Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny. He will be seen alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in this Indian spinoff within the Citadel Universe. The duo will be seen in an action-packed avatar as they play the roles of spy agents. Directed by Raj & DK, Citadel: Honey Bunny is set to arrive on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024. Varun’s film Baby John is also ready to hit the big screens this Christmas.

Abhishek Banerjee was last seen in the horror comedy Stree 2 and the action drama Vedaa, which were released on Independence Day. He will reprise his role as Jana in the upcoming installments of the Maddock Supernatural Universe.

