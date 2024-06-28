Kota Factory 3 fame Jitendra Kumar reflects on pressures faced by students in Kota; recalls junior dying by suicide on 1st day of IIT

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death and suicide.

TVF’s Kota Factory franchise is a superhit for all the right reasons. The show has touched all the right spots in the audience’s hearts and was relatable to a sea of students who aspire to crack JEE and enter an IIT. Many don’t know but Jitendra Kumar who plays a mentor in the series has experienced a state of distress among students first hand including a young boy’s death.

Did the reports of several lives being lost affect Jitendra Kumar?

Speaking to India Today, the Panchayat actor shared that not just in Kota but he experienced such tragic scenarios ‘first-hand’ in IIT Kharagpur as well. He revealed, “There have been stories of my juniors taking such drastic steps. It was really sad and traumatic for all of us."

Jitendra further looked back at the time when multiple suicides took place within a few months and the reasons for which were absolutely bizarre. The actor recalled a young boy coming to Kharagpur who actually wanted to go to IIT Delhi. Due to his a little lower rank, he couldn’t get into the top branch there that ‘society’ expected him to bag, so he was forced to join Kharagpur.

Jitendra added, “He killed himself on the first day itself. Imagine the kind of pressure he was under just to fulfill these shallow expectations. And what happened? It all ended on such a tragic note.”

Jitendra Kumar recalled how IIT Kharagpur changed after that incident

This gloomy incident opened the eyes of authorities who then took measures to protect students. He recalled there wasn’t anything major to do in Kharagpur and neither did they have any activities or hanging spots. Because students had no option but to only sit in front of computers, the authorities cut electricity between 8 to 10 PM.

This was to make sure that all students were compelled to get out of their rooms and mingle with each other. This rule was followed as a mandate. Jitendra added, “I think we have reached that level where it's really important to take action to help save young lives.”

