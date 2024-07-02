Loved Ranjan Raj as Balmukund Meena in Jitendra Kumar's Kota Factory 3? 6 movies and shows ft him to explore his range

Actor Ranjan Raj is currently enjoying the success of the recently released third season of Kota Factory. The third season was released on June 20, 2024, on Netflix and opened to positive responses from fans and critics alike. The versatile actor portrayed Balmukund Meena in this Jitendra Kumar-starrer and has captured hearts with his groundbreaking role.

If you loved Ranjan as Meena in Kota Factory Season 3, we're confident you'll also appreciate some of his other standout roles in movies and shows listed below!

6 Ranjan Raj movies and shows to watch:

Chhichhore: Chhichhore follows a dejected father (played by Sushant Singh Rajput), Anni, whose son attempts suicide after failing an engineering exam. Desperate, Anni recounts his college days, when he and his friends, considered "losers," overcame similar pressures.

Through flashbacks, we see their journey, including Abhimanyu Rathore, played by Ranjan Raj (though the film primarily focuses on the core group of friends).

Rustom: Rustom is a suspense thriller inspired by the real-life K.M. Nanavati case starring Akshay Kumar and Ilena D'Cruz. Ranjan Raj plays the role of ticket blackmailer and even with less screen time, the actor left an indelible mark with his versatility and range. The movie focuses on Rustom Pavri (Akshay Kumar), a naval officer suspected of murdering his wife after discovering an affair.

Dream Girl 2: Dream Girl 2 continues the story of Karam (played by Ayushmann Khurrana), a man who utilizes his talent for feminine voice acting to secure employment by impersonating Pooja. Karam must impress his girlfriend's father by earning a substantial amount, leading him to revert to his old tactics with humorous consequences. Ranjan Raj portrays Tiger Pandey, who falls in love with Pooja and goes to great lengths to marry her.

Hostel Daze: Hostel Daze chronicles the lives of four friends navigating their first semester in a chaotic Indian hostel. They face academic pressures, forge friendships, and experience the rollercoaster of college life.

Ranjan Raj portrays Lolly in season 1, a successful character who endures a traditional hazing ritual – getting slapped with slippers while reciting formulas.

Campus Diaries: Campus Diaries dives into the relatable world of Indian college students. Ranjan Raj takes on the role of Inquilab. The series explores the various aspects of campus life, likely including friendships, studies, romance, and the struggles faced by young adults venturing into independence.

Padh Le Basanti: Padh Le Basanti is a satirical short film by TVF's Qtiyapa. It humorously criticizes the Indian education system where teachers under-teach in class to force students towards paid tuition. The show is set in a high school and humorously draws inspiration from Rang De Basanti to underscore the teachers' intentions.

The faculty forces students into a dilemma where they must either cheat or pay hefty tuition fees. Tensions escalate when Ajay, the school topper, fails his exams for resisting tuition classes. Ranjan Raj portrays Atif Aslam in the show.

Ranjan Raj, acclaimed for his role as Balmukund Meena in Kota Factory Season 3, shines in various roles across films and shows. Known for his versatility, he captivates audiences with performances in several Bollywood projects and others. His talent and dedication continue to garner praise in the entertainment industry.

