Kota Factory fame Tillotama Shome recalls 'TERRIFYING' molestation incident in Delhi; 'A car with six guys stopped near me'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Tillotama Shome was recently seen in Kota Factory Season 3 and Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper. She is known for her captivating performances, remarkable screen presence, and smooth dialogue delivery.

In a new interview, Tillotama recalled a shocking and terrifying molestation incident that happened to her once in Delhi. Describing the incident, Shome highlighted the serious issue of sexual harassment and the need for greater safety and justice for women.

Tillotama Shome shares harrowing molestation incident in Delhi

In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, Tillotama Shome recalled the terrifying molestation incident in Delhi, and it made her feel super uneasy.

The actress shared that while waiting for a bus in Delhi, it was getting dark when a car with six guys stopped near her. She felt uneasy and moved away a little. They started catcalling, and someone threw a small stone at her. The actress then realized she needed to leave and thought about running, but they could easily catch up, so she stood in the middle of the road and hitched a ride.

Several cars passed without stopping until she saw a car with a medical sign. Tillotama recalled that she thought it might be safer since he was a doctor. She got in the car and sat in the front seat. But then, the driver unzipped his pants and tried to force her hand. "My instincts kicked in, and I hit him. He had to stop the car because of what happened, and he told me to get out," she said.

Recalling the incident, Tillotama shared, "It was a terrifying experience, and I was shaken. But my instinct to fight back helped me get out of a dangerous situation."

Meanwhile, Tillotama starrer Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper is currently streaming on Netflix. It also stars Manav Kaul. On the other hand, her series Kota Factory Season 3 is also available on the same OTT platform.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

