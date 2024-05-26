Tillotama Shome talks about sad plight of indie film actors in putting money to fly to Cannes; Saba Azad adds her two cents

India won big at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. From Anasuya Sengupta’s Best Actress Award to Payal Kapadia’s Le Grand Prix Award, the coveted global event gave hope for upcoming Indian films in the global space. However, actress Tillotama Shome has taken a moment to talk about the struggles of indie artists to even reach there.

What did Tillotama Shome say about India’s struggle to be at Cannes 2024?

The Night Manager actress took to her Instagram and shared a post detailing how the flight to Cannes costs not just money but a lot of struggle. Her long note read, “I wanted to put some flowers out today, to celebrate the women from my country at Cannes. How did they get there? Ask them and you will weep.”

Tillotama said that it is no less than a miracle for an Indian indie film that has no institutional, financial, or emotional support from the country to make this big. She opined, “How were the films funded, how difficult was it to complete the film in that budget, oh and how did the actors put together the money to fly to Cannes, so they could bring home the prize, that we are so proud of?” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

A seemingly heartbroken Shome requested people to trust the local talents and added, “Let's put some skin into this game if we are feeling so proud. Otherwise, it's not pride, just shame for not believing in your own storytellers, until the world asks you to look at them. These women are filling the cracks and saving the building.”

Actress-singer Saba Azad lauded Tillotama’s post and further shared her own opinion about the need for India to fund small movies and independent filmmakers.

She urged people to support actors who give themselves wholly to the craft and aren't just in it for the frills. Saba added, “Put your money behind real talent. And real talent may not mean the most famous or most familiar! There is a kind of Indian cinema that deserves our attention and support and it's shining the world over!! Let's give it the respect it deserves, back home too."

Earlier in the day, Huma Qureshi penned a similar heartfelt note that went viral in no time.

ALSO READ: Huma Qureshi reacts to Cannes 2024 attendees who 'have nothing to do with films'; asks brands to support independent films instead