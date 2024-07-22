Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper Twitter Review: Planning to watch Manav Kaul, Tillotama Shome's series? Read what netizens say

The first season of the TV series Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper recently dropped on OTT. It revolves around the life of a middle-class chartered accountant who works at a government office in Noida. He has a loving family and despises under-the-table dealings. Corruption is something that he is strictly against.

However, one thing leads to another and the male protagonist finds himself trapped in a vicious cycle that makes him become what he once hated, a corrupt person. If you haven’t watched the Netflix series yet then here’s a brief Twitter review of the show. Read on!

Netizens review Manav Kaul and Tillotama Shome’s Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper

Puneet Krishna and Amrit Raj Gupta’s Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper has finally been released. But if you’re having two thoughts about streaming the OTT show online then here are some tweets that you should definitely consider before making a decision on the Manav Kaul, Tillotama Shome, and Shubhrajyoti Barat starrer.

Tweets to make up your mind about watching the recently dropped TV series:

According to a user, “Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper is an adventurous series that offers a unique blend of humor, drama, and social commentary, making it a noteworthy one!”

In his review, another person wrote, “@TillotamaShome. Just finished all 9 episodes of #TRIBHUVAN MISHRA CA TOPPER. Congratulations for real and wonderful acting and all the best for upcoming series.”

A third one penned, “Word of the day: Ispaat ke Andkosh. Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper is one of the better series with amazing characters on @netflix” while a fourth commented, “I'm currently binge-watching Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper. I'm enjoying it and the music is good.”

A user was so impressed by the show that he even suggested the makers to come up with Season 2. He wrote in his review, “Binged through Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper on Netflix, and it's easily one of the most fun desi series I've watched this year. Definitely made up for the thuss patakha that Mirzapur 3 was. Raunchy, pacy and hilarious. And what a cast. Bana do Season 2. Hum Dekhenge!”

Would you give this interesting show a watch?

