Pulkit Samrat applies henna on Kriti Kharbanda's hand, dances his heart out at their mehendi ceremony; PICS

Days after actor Pulkit Samrat and actress Kriti Kharbanda's wedding in Delhi, the duo delighted fans by posting enchanting snapshots from their mehendi ceremony on Instagram. The dreamy pictures have left us completely captivated gushing over the newly-wed couple. The lovebirds tied the knot on March 15 in an intimate ceremony.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's mehendi ceremony

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda took to Instagram and treated fans with some amazing pictures from their mehndi ceremony. In the pictures, Pulkit can't stop gushing over Kriti as she gets her mehendi done. The duo can be seen dancing their hearts out in shared pictures. Kriti took to Instagram stories and re-shared the photos and wrote, "Ishq Ka Rang".

The couple looks absolutely amazing, and they captioned the post, "Ishq ka rang aisa, hum hosh-rubaa ho gaye."

Take a look:

Kriti Kharbanda's pehli rasoi

Just days after tying the knot with Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda treated her Instagram followers to glimpses of her first culinary endeavor, affectionately termed 'pehli rasoi.' Among the snapshots was her creation of 'sooji ka halwa,' sure to tantalize taste buds.

Additionally, she shared a heartwarming moment with Pulkit's grandmother, affirming her dish received the seal of approval from her 'dadi.' These pictures are bound to evoke cravings for something sweet and warm the hearts of fans witnessing Kriti's delightful initiation into the world of cooking.

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding pictures

Earlier, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared some enchanting glimpses, offering fans a delightful sneak peek into their special day. Their sheer happiness radiates through the images, captivating everyone who lays eyes on them. In one snapshot, they stroll hand in hand, enveloped in joy as flower petals rain down upon them. Another tender moment captures Pulkit embracing Kriti tightly while she lovingly plants a kiss on his forehead. A breathtaking photo showcases Pulkit adorning Kriti with a mangalsutra.

The couple shared these enchanting pictures with the caption, “From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!”

Take a look:

About Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda's wedding

The festivities commenced on March 13 with pre-wedding celebrations, culminating in the wedding ceremony on March 15 in their hometown of Delhi, a deeply sentimental choice for Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda. Opting for an intimate affair, they cherished meaningful moments with close friends and family. The nuptials unfolded in a traditional Indian ceremony at the picturesque ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Delhi NCR.

While their guest list prioritized cherished bonds over celebrity status, a source revealed to News18 Showsha that some of their closest friends from the industry, like Varun Sharma and the Fukrey cast, were expected to attend. Their love story blossomed on the sets of Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, though Kriti was quick to confirm the reality behind dating speculations during the film's promotion.

