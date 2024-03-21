Pulkit Samrat's heart is 'forever' for Kriti Kharbanda; actress drops UNSEEN pic from Mehendi ceremony

Lovebirds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda had a fairytale wedding at the ITC Grand Bharat, Manesar, in Delhi on March 15. They exchanged vows in the presence of their close friends and family members. The couple recently returned to Mumbai after their Delhi wedding.

The couple has been sharing photos from their Mehendi ceremony, and today, March 21, the actress again shared an unseen picture from the same ceremony and penned a love-filled note.

Kriti Kharbanda shares unseen picture ft. Pulkit Samrat from their Mehendi ceremony

Taking to her Instagram Stories a while ago, Kriti Kharbanda dropped an adorable unseen picture of her and Pulkit Samrat from their Mehendi ceremony. In the picture, the couple can be seen flashing bright smiles while the actress is getting her Mehendi done.

The picture also has another photo as a collage where Kriti's palm can be seen adorned with a heart designed with Mehendi. Sharing the snap, the actress penned, "He gave me his heart! #forever (red heart) @pulkitsamrat (red heart)"

Have a look:

A few days ago, the newly married couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were spotted at the Mumbai airport after their Delhi wedding. The wedding glow on their faces is unmissable. The actress flaunted her sindoor and chooda and looked pretty in a pink outfit, while Pulkit donned a blue kurta. They can be seen arriving at the Mumbai airport hand-in-hand.

The couple delighted their fans and followers with the first photos from their wedding a few days ago. Their wedding pictures are like something out of a fairytale! They look incredibly happy, and the radiance on their faces is truly captivating. The first image captures them strolling together, hand in hand, beaming with joy as guests shower them with flower petals.

Another photo shows Pulkit hugging Kriti tightly as she lovingly plants a sweet kiss on her husband's forehead. Additionally, there is a stunning snapshot of the Fukrey actor adorning his lady with a mangalsutra. The couple shared these enchanting pictures with the caption, "From the deep blue sky, To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It's only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats different, It's got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!"

