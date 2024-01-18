TBMAUJ Trailer Launch: Kriti Sanon reveals she was supposed to work with Shahid Kapoor 8 years ago; opens up on her robotic role
During the trailer launch event of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kriti Sanon opened up about her robotic character and also revealed that she and Shahid Kapoor were supposed to work together 8 years ago.
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is one of the most awaited films of 2024. The trailer of the film was released today, January 18 and a launch event was organized in Mumbai. During the trailer launch event, Kriti and Shahid opened up on various topics. The actress shared that she was supposed to work with Shahid 8 years ago. Sanon also shared insight into her robotic character in the film.
Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor were supposed to work together 8 years ago
During the trailer launch event of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Kriti Sanon shared that she had been dying to do a romantic film. The actress added, "We (she and Shahid Kapoor) were supposed to work together about like 8 years ago and it didn't happen. I think there is right timing for everything and this film (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya) does full justice."
Opening about the film, Kriti said that it is funny and quirky. Talking about her robotic character, Sanon shared, "This robot is also extremely funny but... it's a love story."
Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor opened up about how Kriti was on the sets while portraying the robotic character. He said, "Wo shots ke beech mein hi sunti thi meri, beech mein pura time meri bajati rehti thi (she used to listen to me during the shots only). Her biggest issue was, 'you know you are a normal human being, you can give all the expressions and I can't give because you know I am a robot so we have to do another film where I can give all my expressions."
About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
The title of the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is inspired by a popular track that was announced earlier this month. Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah have directed the film. They also wrote the dialogues and screenplay of the film. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, the romantic drama is set to be released under the production banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.
Meanwhile, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is scheduled to hit the theaters on February 9, 2024.
