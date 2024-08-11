Kumar Sanu strongly denies claims of performing for former Pakistan PM Imran Khan: ‘Audio circulating is not my voice, created using AI’

Renowned veteran singer Kumar Sanu has denied claims of him singing for Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The singer has clarified that his voice was created with the help of artificial intelligence. He has also requested the Government of India to take immediate action against the misuse of his voice.

A video had recently gone viral on the internet that showed Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu singing a song at a musical concert related to the release of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to a fact check done by PTI, the video was from Sanu’s concert that was held in Brisbane earlier this year. However, it was digitally altered by the use of Artificial Intelligence.

Sharing the fact-checked story of the agency on his Instagram, Sanu clarified in a long note expressing, "I want to clarify that I have never sung any song for Pakistan's former Prime Minister. The audio circulating on Facebook is not my voice—it has been created using AI. Some people are trying to defame me, and that’s why I want to tell my fans that this news is fake, a lie!"

"This is a serious misuse of technology, and I urge the Government of India to take immediate action to prevent the abuse of AI and deepfake technology. Let's stop the spread of misinformation #fakenews," he further added.

Advertisement

Take a look

Soon after the official statement by the singer was issued, fans thronged the comments section extending support to Sanu. A user wrote, "Dada we all are with you," another fan wrote, "It was an AI song," while a third fan remarked, "Yes sir. We know that you didn't sing that song.. when i first saw the video i was like this is AI generated."

Notably, a Facebook user on July 26 shared a video of the veteran singer singing a song at a concert related to the release of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. The caption of the post read: “Imran Khan Wazir E Azam Banayenge Naya Pakistan ko Wapas le aaenge”

On the work front, Kumar Sanu is recognized for super hit tracks like Dil Ka Aalam, Pardesi Pardesi, Tum Dil Ki and many more. He has also been a judge on several musical reality shows.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif kept pausing ‘best devar’ Sunny Kaushal’s Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba to tell Vicky Kaushal her theories; rumored GF Sharvari says THIS