Katrina Kaif kept pausing ‘best devar’ Sunny Kaushal’s Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba to tell Vicky Kaushal her theories; rumored GF Sharvari says THIS

Sunny Kaushal’s eagerly-awaited Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba was released just a couple of days back. The film starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles has already been garnering significant acclaim from the fans and critics alike. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and Sharvari took to their social media handles and penned an elaborated note as they enjoyed watching the film.

Today, on August 11, a while back, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "#Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba @netflix_in Loved... too much fun....had to keep pausing it to tell my husband my theories about the plot…"

"Congratulations @aanandlrai @jaypraddesai @kanika.d @tapaseepannu tooo good @jimmysheirgill killed it! @vikrantmassey brilliant as always @sunsunnykhez aahhhhhh you took me by surprise and after seeing this side of you anything you say is right, you are always right and the best devar one can ever imagine promise never to bother you ....," she further added.

In addition to this, Sunny’s rumored girlfriend Sharvari also heaped praises on the film expressing, "What an exciting watch! I was at the edge of my sofa! @sunsunnykhez Incredible performance!! @taapsee @vikrantmassey The 3 of y'all hit it outta the park! @netflix in @kanika.d Big Congratulations"

Take a look

