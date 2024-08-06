Kusha Kapila reveals her mother had to ‘face opinions’ post divorce with Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia; ‘Didn’t have the bandwidth for it’

Kusha Kapila separated from her ex-husband, Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. During a recent appearance on a roast show, some harsh and hurtful comments were made about her separation, which she found unacceptable. The Life Hill Gayi actress has now revealed that, while she chose to keep details about her divorce private, her mother had to endure the fallout.

In an interview with Fever FM, Kusha highlighted the societal harshness towards women and how she had previously shut herself off to handle it. She also noted that her mother faced even greater scrutiny due to her more conventional lifestyle.

During the interview, Kusha said, “Unkinder to women, that society is anyway so I think that is something my mother had to go through. I completely shut myself to opinions or anything. I didn’t have the bandwidth for it. So I am sure my mother can speak very clearly about it."

Kapila explained that her mother had to interact with relatives and deal with societal opinions while maintaining her own life, such as visiting the temple or the park and participating in social communities. Kapila added, "She had to speak to relatives and speak to society. She has her own life… she goes to the temple or to the park, she has her own social communities where she had to face opinions and that is how the world works."

She acknowledged that this is a reality of their times and that despite progress, some aspects remain unchanged. Kusha noted that when one opens up their life to the public, they cannot control the online responses they receive.

While one can adjust how they share their life going forward, the consequences of sharing personal details are inevitable. She emphasized that it is unfair and unkind, for people to make assumptions and speak on one's behalf, leaving one questioning what to clarify or explain.

