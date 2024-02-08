Kusha Kapila recalls being forced to announce her separation from ex-husband Zorawar Ahluwalia in a hurry

Influencer-actor, Kusha Kapila had to face a terrible time on social media last year when she and her ex-husband Zorawar Ahluwalia announced their separation publicly. She maintained a dignified silence regarding the topic post separation but now she has opened up about it. Kusha poured her heart out recently about everything she went through during her personal life crisis.

Kusha Kapila says she was scared to make her separation public

In an interview with The Lallantop, Kusha Kapila revealed that it was tough for her to announce her separation from Zorawar Ahluwalia. “My dad held my hand when I made the decision. He knew that I was capable of taking this decision. This was an emotional as well as a private moment for our family. I had no plans to announce (my separation) the day I announced it. You can consider that we were asked to put that statement on social media because we wanted the information to go through us rather than any other person.” she said.

Kusha further added that they got a call from a publication to confirm the story. The influencer-actor recalled that she was asked to deny the matter or the story would be published. "It was our private moment, it was a sacred moment for us. The publication said deny the matter or we will publish the story,” she added.

Kusha also explained how they had to announce their separation in a hurry because she didn't want it to be shared by someone else before them. "I called Zorawar. He said "you don’t get scared, don’t feel pressured to do this, we will do this when you want to do this," mentioned the Thank You for Coming actress.

She recalled telling Zorawar that nobody else should announce the news for her. "I was so scared that I could not even write it. I also felt it was important to mention our pet dog Maya. I still freeze when I talk about that moment.” Kusha explained.

Kusha Kapila on the work front

On the work front, Kusha had an eventful 2023 as she did three Bollywood films Selfiee, Sukhee, and Thank You for Coming. She also featured in the Indian reality TV series Social Currency which is streaming on Netflix. We are looking forward to seeing more of her in 2024.

