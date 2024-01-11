KWK 8: Zeenat Aman wants Deepika Padukone in Satyam Shivam Sundaram 2; suggests THIS actress for her biopic

In the recent episode of Koffee with Karan 8, the limelight gracefully embraced yesteryear luminaries Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor. These timeless actresses, who once enchanted a whole era with their grace and talent, infused Karan Johar's renowned chat show with their distinctive allure. With coffee cups in hand, they served up an engaging blend of laughter, anecdotes, and heartfelt moments.

Zeenat Ji also shared her preferences for the actress she envisions taking on her role in the sequel of the beloved film Satyam Shivam Sundaram and the one she deems suitable for portraying her in a potential biopic.

Zeenat Aman sees Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra as perfect picks to portray her on the big screen

During the rapid-fire segment, host Karan Johar posed an intriguing question to Zeenat Aman, asking her to choose an actress from the current generation who she believes would be perfect to play her character of Rupa in a hypothetical Satyam Shivam Sundaram 2. Without hesitation, the veteran actress named Deepika Padukone for the role.

Continuing the lively round, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director inquired about her ideal pick for the actress who could best portray her in a potential biopic. Zeenat Ji confidently took the name of Priyanka Chopra for this coveted role.

About Zeenat Aman

In the 1970s, Zeenat Aman embarked on her acting journey, marking a significant chapter with the success of Haré Rama Haré Krishna, which earned her a BFJA Award for Best Actress. Her illustrious career continued with iconic films like Don and Dharam Veer, and her memorable performances in Qurbani and Satyam Shivam Sundaram solidified her reputation as a versatile actress.

However, after a decade of shining in the cinematic spotlight, her on-screen presence gradually diminished following her marriage to Mazhar Khan in 1985. Their marital journey continued until 1998, and the couple shares two sons, named Azaan Khan and Zahaan Khan.

