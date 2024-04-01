Karan Johar talks about desire to make his Lagaan 'which will always be in the archives of Indian cinema'

Karan Johar's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the most adored Bollywood family dramas. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan, the multi-starrer film proved to be a blockbuster at the box office back then.

However, the filmmaker recently revealed that back in 2001 when K3G was released, it made him ask himself if he had made a path-breaking film. Karan also talked about his desire to make his own Lagaan.

Karan Johar on his desire to make his Lagaan

Speaking at the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh, Karan Johar talked about the time when Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released in 2001. The filmmaker recalled that there were four other releases named Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Chandni Bar, and Gadar. "Well, that made me question - 'Did I make a path-breaking film?' I was assaulted by cinematic missiles," he said

Talking about how he wants to make his own Lagaan, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director said, "I want to make my Lagaan, which will always be in the archives of Indian cinema. That one is yet to come."

Karan on his journey as a filmmaker

Karan also talked about his journey as a filmmaker. He shared that it was the toughest phase of his life when he took over Dharma Productions and said that there was a time when he wanted to shut it down. However, he said that when he looks back now, the journey was a learning curve, that helped him evolve as a person and professional.

"We have worked with 28 filmmakers. I am part of all film festivals in the world and closely watch all new cinema that is being made across the country. There is no apprehension in calling filmmakers whose work moves me, and inviting them to create with us. And yes, Malayalam cinema is the best cinema in India." he added.

Karan Johar on Student of the Year 3

Karan Johar's Student of the Year (2012) introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra to Bollywood. Later in 2019, he produced Student of the Year 2 which was helmed by Punit Malhotra and it marked the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Speaking at the same event, Karan shared details about his plans for Student of the Year 3.

Karan said that Reema Maya of Nocturnal Burger will be directing the digital version of Student of the Year. He also mentioned that it would be made in her way and not his.

