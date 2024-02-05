Lahore, 1947: Rajkumar Santoshi on mega collaboration with Sunny Deol-Aamir Khan; calls it 'dream team'

The upcoming film Lahore, 1947, produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, features one of the most prominent creative names of the century. This extraordinary project marks the highly anticipated collaboration of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi with Aamir Khan. Interestingly, this film will also mark the 17th production of Aamir Khan Productions (AKP) under their banner. In a recent statement, filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi expressed his happiness as the film boasts a mega collaboration.

Rajkumar Santoshi on Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan teaming up for Lahore, 1947

In a new statement, Rajkumar Santoshi opened up on his upcoming directorial Lahore, 1947. He expressed his happiness and excitement as Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan teamed up for the film.

He shared, "Lahore 1947 is a very special film, emotionally attached and very important project in my career. Also, it's a reunion with the most talented people. I worked with Aamir in Andaz Apna Apna and this time he is collaborating as a producer. On the other hand, with Sunny Deol, we made the most loved films like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak."

The filmmaker spoke about the music for the film and added that for a film of this magnitude, he could not think of anyone else than A.R. Rahman as a music composer. He stated, "He is one of the top composers in the world right now."

Advertisement

Javed Akhtar is also a part of this project as Santoshi shared that he and the legendary lyricist share a very good bond with each other for many years. "Having him for this project as a lyricist is a delight," the director added.

Calling it the "truly the best dream team", Santoshi said that this collaboration is also rare. "With all the positivity and full of energy, we will commence the shoot for the film very soon," he added.

More about Lahore, 1947

Announcing the title of the film earlier in October 2023, Aamir Khan Productions shared a note that read, “I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favorite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching. We seek your blessings. a.”

Meanwhile, Lahore, 1947 also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Santoshi after their cult classic, Andaz Apna Apna. With such legendary and talented creative names coming together for the first time, it looks like a mega treat awaits the audience.

ALSO READ: Lahore, 1947: Aamir Khan announces his next project starring Sunny Deol, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi