Love birds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia get hearts racing as they pose hand-in-hand at Manish Malhotra’s residence: WATCH

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been dating for a while now. Ever since they made their relationship official by making public appearances hand-in-hand, their fans have been going gaga over them and their cute chemistry. Yet again, the celebrity couple got hearts racing when they arrived together at Manish Malhotra’s Mumbai residence.

In a clip posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram account, the actors can be seen making heads turn. The clip opens with Vijay Varma waiting for his ladylove, actress Tamannaah Bhatia to get out of the car. After receiving her, both of them held hands and climbed the stairs to celebrity designer and producer Manish Malhotra’s residence. The couple lovingly posed together for the paparazzi before entering the house.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia made a special appearance in Amar Kaushik’s Stree 2 and made the audience go gaga with her moves on the peppy number, Aaj Ki Raat. She then shared the screen with Jimmy Sheirgill, Avinash Tiwary, Rajeev Mehta, and Divya Dutta in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar.

As for Vijay Varma, he was last seen in Murder Mubarak with Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry. Earlier this year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikha will be next seen together in Ul Jalool Ishq, backed by Manish Malhotra.

A source close to the development has exclusively informed us the inaugural schedule of the film was shot in Amritsar with the female lead, Fatima Sana Shaik. Penned, and directed by Vibhu Puri, the movie also stars Naseruddin Shah, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles and is backed by the renowned fashion maestro Manish Malhotra under the banner of Stage5 Productions.

Months ago, the makers also made an official announcement of the same with an image featuring the stellar cast. In the captions, they penned, “Bewakoofiyan, Nadan galtiyan, badi bhool hai ishq; Sach Poochiye toh mere huzoor ul jalool hai ishq! I am so happy to announce our @stage5production 3rd film production. A beautiful film UL JALOOL ISHQ written and directed by @vibhupuri , shooting of the film starts 9th January with this supremely talented cast @naseeruddin49 @itsvijayvarma @fatimasanashaikh @mrfilmistaani.”

The post further read, “An honour to work with@gulzar.official for his poetic lyrics and @vishalrbhardwaj for his timeless melodies , produced by @malhotra_dinesh @stage5production.”

