Tamannnaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma show off their mutual love for PlayStation during their ‘Goa getaway’ with friends; WATCH cute video

Tamannnaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are among Bollywood's popular couples. Despite making their relationship official, the duo likes to keep it away from the limelight. On rare occasions, when they post pictures with each other, it is nothing less than a treat for their fans. Most recently, the actress shared glimpses from her Goa getaway, and her fun times with her beau are just too cute to miss.

On December 23, Tamannnaah Bhatia shared a series of pictures and videos that began with a beautiful picture standing behind a bouquet. An adorable picture with her girlfriends followed it as they had great nap time. The image also featured the actress and Randeep Hooda’s wife, Lin Laishram among others. The post continued with a couple of candid pictures and a short video of her room.

One of the videos recorded by the Lust Stories 2 actress featured a beautiful butterfly that had a leaf-like structure body. The actress seemed quite enamored by it. She continued her post with more endearing pictures beside the pool and enjoying the beauty of every corner of their stay.

In one of the videos, Tam and her beau Vijay Varma with their friends, Lin and others were seen enjoying PlayStation. The post concluded with the actress' snap flaunting her neckpiece with her name’s initial locket.

Reacting to the post, several fans gushed over the post and complimented the actress by using adjectives like "Amazing" and "beautiful girl." A fan wrote, "Absolutely gorgeous" another fan stated, "HAYEEE YOU ARE SO CUTEE." In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart, heart-eye and fire emoji in the comments section.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s romance blossomed on the sets of their first-ever collaboration, Lust Stories 2. Ever since then, the duo has been open about their relationship and are often seen stepping out for dinner dates and public outings together.

On the professional front, Tamannaah has Amazon Prime Videos’ Daring Partners. Directed by Archit Kumar and Nishant Naik, the show is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Meanwhile, Vijay has Ul Jalool Ishq in the pipeline which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Naseeruddin Shah among others.

