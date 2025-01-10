Loveyapa Trailer OUT: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer looks relatable Gen Z rom-com promising immense entertainment

The highly awaited trailer of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's big-screen debut, Loveyapa, is out now. The duo's refreshing chemistry in this Gen Z romantic comedy looks promising and relatable. Loveyapa will hit theaters on February 7, 2025.

In the trailer of Loveyapa, the relationship dynamics between Gaurav (Junaid Khan) and Baani (Khushi Kapoor) take a hilarious and intense turn. Gaurav and Baani's families challenge them to swap phones for a day to test their trust before they can decide whether to get married.

See the trailer here:

What follows is a chaotic series of events in which secrets unfold, leading to confusion and frustration. As both try to navigate the personal revelations, including suspicious messages and past relationships, the couple's communication and trust are put to the test. Gaurav and Baani's love story turns into a whirlwind of misunderstandings, with one phone swap leading to unexpected drama.

With witty dialogue and a fun storyline, Loveyapa explores the quirky side of relationships in a fast-paced, comedic setting. The trailer ends with a light-hearted warning about the dangers of swapping phones, emphasizing the humorous chaos that ensues.

Netizens were quick to react to the trailer. One person wrote, "Junaid looks so cute, he deserves all the success in his life from Maharaj to Loveyapa he is already experimenting with his career because he knows ppl will know him by his work."

One fan wrote, "Wow… @khushikapoor transformation from The Archies is so great! What a360 degree turn. Amazing. Junaid is so lovely and natural. The movie looks blast. Congratulations and best of luck."

One fan wrote, "It's Junaid's 2nd film only and the role is so different from his 1st film! He is defining Range from the very beginning of his career!."

The film will also feature Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda, among others. Directed by Laal Singh Chaddha helmer Advait Chandan, the upcoming rom-com is presented by Phantom and AGS Entertainment.

