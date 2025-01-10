Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor-led Loveyapa's trailer launch has THIS connection to Aamir Khan's debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Loveyapa is one of the most anticipated films of the year, starring Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan in the lead roles. Earlier, the makers decided to release its song before the trailer, creating a lot of online buzz. As the trailer of Loveyapa is released on January 10, 2025, it is reportedly launched at the same venue where Junaid's father, Aamir Khan's first film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

As per a report in Filmfare, the much-awaited trailer of Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, is all set to release today. However, its venue has grabbed attention as it has a nostalgic connection to significant Bollywood history. Loveyapa's trailer will be unveiled at New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinemas, Fort Churchgate, Mumbai. It's the same place where Aamir Khan's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak premiered three decades ago.

The place is significant for Junaid Khan, who is preparing for the release of his second film because it's where his father, superstar Aamir Khan, began his own journey in Bollywood. Adding to the excitement, Aamir Khan will unveil the trailer, making it a family affair filled with nostalgia.

Apart from the venue's history, Loveyapa's trailer launch event will be a grand affair. The makers have ensured that it will have the presence of the film's team and a crowd of around 600 fans. For those unaware, it's a rare single-screen theatre that has been renovated and will once again witness history as it hosts this special celebration.

Meanwhile, Loveyapa is based on the concept of modern romance and dating culture. Its song gave us a glimpse into the film's light-hearted storyline, engaging visuals, and catchy music. It will be the first on-screen collaboration between Kapoor and Khan. Advait Chandan has directed the film, which will be released on February 7, before Valentine's week.

On the work front, Junaid Khan was last seen in his debut film Maharaj, co-starring Sharvari and Jaideep Ahlawat. He also has a film co-starring Sai Pallavi in the pipeline. At the same time, Khushi Kapoor was last seen in her debut film, Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, co-starring Vedang Raina, Suhana Khan, and Agastya Nanda.

