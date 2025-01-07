Loveyapa EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan takes ‘mannat’ to quit smoking if Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer fulfils THIS condition

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are gearing up for the release of the second film of their careers, Loveyapa. The upcoming rom-com is raising everyone’s anticipation following the release of its first quirky track. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the proud father has sworn he would quit smoking if Loveyapa turns out to be successful at the box office.

A source close to the development shared this update, revealing that Aamir Khan has taken a mannat (vow) to quit smoking if his son’s upcoming film performs well at the box office. It wouldn’t be wrong to say this showcases Khan's selfless love for his son, Junaid Khan , and his hopes to see him succeed in his career.

During a recent conversation with ANI, the Sitaare Zameen Par actor praised the film, admitting to having watched its rough cut. "I liked this film. It is very entertaining. The way our lives have turned out these days due to mobile phones, and the interesting things that happen in our lives because of technology, are shown in the film. All the actors have done a good job," he said.

Khan went on to compare Khushi Kapoor ’s performance in the film to that of her late mother, Sridevi. He claimed that while watching the film, he "could see" the late actress and her energy in the young actress. According to reports, Mr. Perfectionist will unveil the trailer of the film on January 10, 2025.

Advertisement

Loveyapa, set in the world of modern romance, promises a heartwarming story filled with unforgettable performances, vibrant music, and stunning visuals.

Apart from Khushi and Junaid, the film will also feature Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda, among others. Directed by Laal Singh Chaddha fame, the upcoming rom-com is presented by Phantom and AGS Entertainment. It is a production of Phantom Studios and is scheduled to release on February 7, 2025.

ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu receives ‘best’ birthday gift as she celebrates in Maldives with hubby Karan Singh Grover and Devi; can you guess?