Mirzapur: Ali Fazal gives update on his character Guddu Pandit in upcoming season 4; ‘I feel sorry…’

In Mirzapur Season 3, Ali Fazal reprises his role as Guddu Pandit, a character known for his ambition and resilience. The season delves into Guddu's complex journey, highlighting his transformation and the challenges he faces in the power struggles of Purvanchal. By the end of Season 3, viewers saw Pandit almost lose it all. Now, giving an update about his character for the upcoming season, Ali says, "I feel sorry for him."

In an interview with The Nod, Ali Fazal shared a significant update about his character, Guddu Pandit, when asked about his potential redemption. Ali responded with "None," explaining that the only outcome for Guddu is losing his sanity.

He mentioned that by the end of Mirzapur Season 3, viewers see Guddu in a state of emptiness, almost hallucinating. Ali added that he feels sorry for his character.

Mirzapur Season 1 was released in 2018, and Season 2 followed in October 2020, continuing the intense saga of power struggles in the Purvanchal region. The season delves deeper into the lives of Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), exploring themes of revenge, loyalty, and ambition.

Following the success of Season 2, Mirzapur Season 3 was released in July 2024, winning aclaim of fans and critics. The third season has been lauded for its gripping narrative and character development, further solidifying the series' popularity. According to News 18, "The season 4 of Mirzapur is in the works!"

While the exact release date for Mirzapur Season 4 remains unconfirmed, reports suggest it may premiere in late 2025 or early 2026. Fans eagerly anticipate the next installment, hoping to see the continuation of the intense drama and complex characters that have made Mirzapur a standout series.

