Malaika Arora steps out with Arjun Kapoor for get-together at Amrita Arora’s house; Kareena Kapoor-Karisma join
Lovebirds Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor were spotted together as they arrived at Amrita Arora’s house. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were also spotted at their BFF Amrita’s residence.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, one of the most popular celebrity couples of Bollywood, never fail to make heads turn every time they step out together. Last night, the couple was seen together as they arrived at Malla’s sister Amrita Arora’s residence. Looks like they had a fun get-together, and the Kapoor sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor also joined them!
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan arrive at Amrita Arora’s residence
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted together in the car as they arrived at Amrita Arora’s residence. Malaika Arora looked absolutely gorgeous in a chic all-white outfit consisting of a white vest layered with a matching blazer, and loose pants. She teamed the outfit with matching sneakers, and stacked golden bracelets. Her hair was tied back in a ponytail. Meanwhile, Arjun was seen in a black t-shirt, and had a baseball cap on.
Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen in a white V-neck sweater with blue stripes, paired with black pants. Her hair was tied back in a bun, and she was seen carrying a black handbag. Bebo was seen with Malaika as they entered the building together. Meanwhile, Karisma was spotted arriving in her car. Check out the videos and pictures below!
Kareena Kapoor enjoys evening with her bestie Amrita Arora
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse from last evening, on her Instagram story. She shared a lovely picture of Amrita Arora seated on a couch in a casual black outfit. “Back with my lover,” wrote Bebo, while sharing the picture. Kareena, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita share a great bond, and their friendship has stood the test of time. They often get together for girls’ night out, and the Arora and Kapoor sisters have been friends for over 20 years now!
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship
Meanwhile, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for several years now. Their dating rumors floated around 2018. In June 2019, Malaika made their relationship Insta-official by sharing a romantic post on Arjun’s birthday. “Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always," she wrote.
ALSO READ: Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor dress up in ethnic for friend’s wedding; pose with Sonam Kapoor, Avantika Malik, others
