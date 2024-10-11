Mallika Sherawat admits feeling ‘little uncomfortable’ while filming bold scenes with Emraan Hashmi in Mahesh Bhatt’s Murder: ‘All girls are very…’

After stepping away from the spotlight for some time, actress Mallika Sherawat is set to make her Bollywood comeback in the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. As she gears up for her return, Sherawat looks back on her early years in the film industry, expressing gratitude to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt for offering her a pivotal role that shaped her career. The actress opened on doing bold scenes with Emraan Hashmi in Murder and addressed that 'one feels uncomfortable, but both Bhatt and Emraan made her comfortable, and all the girls are very safe on sets'.

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Mallika shared that she always felt safe and empowered while working on Mahesh Bhatt's sets. Reflecting on her experience filming the bold and intense scenes in Murder, she credited the supportive environment fostered by Bhatt and her co-star Emraan Hashmi for making her feel at ease throughout the process.

She said, “All girls are very safe on his set. I felt very safe even doing those bold scenes in Murder. Of course, one feels a little uncomfortable because there are so many people from the unit. But both Bhatt Sahab and Emraan Hashmi made me very comfortable. Emraan was an absolute gentleman.”

Mallika reflected on how Mahesh Bhatt, who directed her in the 2004 film Murder, significantly influenced both her personal and professional development.

She mentioned that Bhatt played a crucial role in helping her break free from patriarchal constraints, describing him as someone who gave her the freedom to grow. Sherawat noted that Bhatt’s progressive mindset, which extended to the women in his own family, left a lasting impact on her life.

Advertisement

Looking back on her career in the industry, Mallika discussed the obstacles she encountered, pointing out that her daring decisions were not always appreciated by audiences in 2004.

She also highlighted another significant influence in her career, Jackie Chan, whom she referred to as "fantastic" and "supportive" during their collaborations on international projects.

On the work front, Mallika will be next seen in Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which releases on October 1, 2024, alongside Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Anees Bazmee gives UPDATE on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4; ‘It will be a huge…’