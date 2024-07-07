Emraan Hashmi addresses his infamous 20-year-long feud with Murder co-star Mallika Sherawat: ‘We were young and stupid’

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat starred together in Anurag Basu’s Murder and the world went berserk in joy. The duo’s steamy chemistry and screen presence took the box office by storm and is still fresh in everyone’s mind.

However, soon after the duo had a fallout that nobody expected and it went on for over two decades. Emraan has now opened up about the same in an interview with News18.

Emraan Hashmi on his infamous feud with Mallika Sherawat

Addressing what all unfolded in the early 2000s, Emraan Hashmi shared, “We were young and stupid at that time.” He shared that everyone goes through a phase when their decision-making power is so limited that they turn impulsive. According to Hashmi, mean things were said from both sides and all of it is bygone now.

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat were recently snapped together

It was in April this year that this sensational duo shared a hug at an event and left the internet going gaga over their reunion. The pictures and videos of the same went viral like wildfire.

That moment was popularly tagged as the end of Emraan and Mallika’s 20-year-long feud. Emraan recalled that day and said that he had seen her in a very long time and the meeting was very warm and cordial.

Addressing that moment and whether he’d like to share the screen with her, Emraan said, “We kept all of that aside. It was long back. She’s a co-actor I wish I could have worked again with.” Hashmi admitted that both were quite warm to each other and he genuinely felt very nice seeing and meeting her.

See the viral video of Emraan and Mallika’s union here:-

How did Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat’s feud begin?

It all started on the controversial couch of Karan Johar a few months after the release of Murder when Emraan Hashmi and Mahesh Bhatt graced the show. When asked to name the ‘worst kisser’ on Koffee with Karan, the Jannat actor named Mallika. In the same interview, when asked what’s the one thing that he will find in the actress’ bedroom, Hashmi said, ‘An idiot’s handbook to succeed in Hollywood’.

Mallika Sherawat wasn’t in the mood to let this go and had said in an interview right after that even the snake she kissed in Hisss was a much better kisser than Emraan. The series of digs at each other however faded later but they never worked together again and not even crossed paths at any event for almost two decades.

We remember while appearing on Mandira Bedi’s The Love Laugh Live Show a few years back, Mallika had spoken about their fallout and said that what she did was 'so uncalled for and childish'.

She went on to say that she 'lost touch' with him and feels sad about it because he was a 'wonderful co-star'. Malika also described Emraan as 'friendly and giving'.

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi will be next seen in the second season of the Disney+ Hotstar series, Showtime which will premiere on July 12. Speaking about the ‘positive feedback’ to the debut season, the Awarapan actor said that the credit mostly goes to the show’s breezy, entertaining, and fun take on the film industry.

