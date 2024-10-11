EXCLUSIVE: Anees Bazmee gives UPDATE on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4; ‘It will be a huge…’

As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 approaches its release, anticipation is running high. The horror-comedy franchise has built a loyal fan base, with many eagerly awaiting the next installment. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, director Anees Bazmee recently shared an update on the next part, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, expressing that it will be a huge responsibility.

On being asked about his plans on the fourth part, Anees said, "Bohot badi zimmedari hogi Part 4, chahe koi bhi banaye, but it will be a huge, huge responsibility to make, kyunki uska direct comparison hoga 1st se, 2nd se, aur 3rd se, toh woh aasan kisi ke liye bhi nahi hoga, mere liye bhi."

(It will be a huge responsibility to make Part 4, no matter who makes it, because it will be directly compared to the first, second, and third parts. So, it won't be easy for anyone, including me.)

Bazmee also discussed the potential for Akshay Kumar to return in a future sequel alongside Kartik Aaryan. He expressed that it would be an excellent opportunity, especially considering Kartik's admiration for Akshay.

He remarked that Kartik is a huge fan of Akshay and praised Akshay as a versatile actor, excelling in comedy, emotion, action, and more. He also mentioned the strong friendship he shares with Akshay.

The director expressed his excitement about the possibility, stating that he would be overjoyed if it materialized. He mentioned that no one can predict the future, but he would certainly try to create something where Akshay Kumar could be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa again.

He emphasized that the script would need to be exceptionally well-written, as it would have to convince Akshay that the project is truly worthwhile.

Meanwhile, The third installment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise boasts a stellar cast, including Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. The story revolves around a centuries-old spirit terrorizing the town of Raktaghat, with two versions of Manjulika battling for supremacy.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani, the film marks Vidya Balan’s highly anticipated return to her iconic role from the 2007 hit, adding to the suspense and excitement.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set for release on November 1, 2024, where it will compete with Rohit Shetty's star-studded Singham Again.

