Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Advance Booking Update: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's comedy film sells 22,000 tickets in National Chains; Set for Rs 5 crore start

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri in the lead and an ensemble supporting cast, is set to hit the big screens in a few hours. The comedy movie, helmed by Dream Girl director Raaj Shandilyaa, didn't see any rush in advance sales.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Records Below Average Pre-Sales, Depends Heavily On Positive WOM

Rajkummar Rao is returning to the big screens with an out-and-out comedy movie, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, after the historic success of Stree 2. Set in the 90s, the Raaj Shandilyaa movie closed advance sales at 22,000 in the top three National chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis, a day before release. Of these, 16,500 tickets were sold at the PVR Inox chain, while Cinepolis recorded around 5,500 admissions.

The lukewarm response in the pre-sales was already expected, as the family comedy-drama doesn’t have any star face. The movie will heavily depend on the walk-ins and spot booking.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Eyeing Rs 5 Crore Opening, Facing A Clash With Jigra

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is eyeing an opening of Rs 5 crore, which is an average start. The comedy-drama is releasing in a clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Rajinikanth-Amitabh Bachchan's Vettaiyan-The Hunter. However, the movie won't face much dent due to these releases as all three carry low buzz and cater to different sections of audiences.

The festive mood and National Holiday on the occasion of Dussehra should help the movie crack its opening weekend in the range of Rs 17 crore to Rs 21 crore. If the content clicks with the masses, the Rajkummar-Triptii movie has the potential to see a spike in collections instantly. Moreover, it will have three weeks of an open run until Diwali releases, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 arrive.

