Manisha Koirala claims being sidelined as she opens up on female actors facing ageism; ‘Never heard troll telling male...’

Manisha Koirala, a powerhouse in Indian cinema, has been charming audiences for over three decades, even while bravely overcoming her battle with cancer. Recently, she garnered praise for her portrayal of Mallijajaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. In a candid interview, Manisha claimed being sidelined due to her age and also added "never heard any troll telling a male figure that he’s become old."

In a recent interview with Free Press Journal, Manisha Koirala discussed the prevalence of ageism faced by women, particularly in the entertainment industry. She noted how women are often criticized for aging, unlike their male counterparts, who rarely face such scrutiny.

Koirala shared that she had been excluded from multiple roundtable discussions due to her age, while male actors of similar or older age continued to be included. She emphasized that this double standard highlights the disproportionate impact of ageism on women in Bollywood.

The Heeramandi actress addressed misconceptions about actresses in their 50s. She highlighted the need to break stereotypes, emphasizing that women can thrive professionally and personally at any age.

She said, "Lots of people think ‘Buddhi ho gayi hai, what kind of work can she do? ‘or ‘Let’s give her only a mother’s role or a sister’s role’. But women can do kick-ass roles. They can be badasses, full of life and fire. So many actresses before me have done that and I also want to do that. I still have fire in my belly. I still have a hunger to do more. I want to keep growing as an artist and age is just a number. 50 is just a number. And that won’t stop me. That shouldn’t stop anyone."

The Dil Se actress also discussed the challenges women face in Bollywood, emphasizing that entering the industry is the toughest hurdle. She highlighted the importance of channeling personal struggles, heartbreaks, and life experiences into their craft to enhance performances.

Manisha noted that every profession involves obstacles and disappointments, which, if utilized effectively, can shape individuals into better artists and human beings. Drawing from her journey, she encouraged aspiring actors to embrace challenges as valuable learning experiences to refine their art and resilience.

