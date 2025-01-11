EXCLUSIVE: Manisha Koirala opens up on 'double standards' in male-dominated industry and says heroes would call the shot; 'Started rebelling...'

Manisha Koirala, one of the most celebrated actresses in the Indian film industry, has delivered numerous critical and commercial hits over the years. Known for her exceptional performances, she recently spoke candidly in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. Addressing the double standards in the male-dominated industry, she revealed that heroes often had the final say. She shared how she began rebelling against these norms and the industry's unjust practices.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Manisha Koirala shared the challenges she faced as a feminist entering a male-dominated industry. Reflecting on the difficult journey, she expressed, “It was very difficult. I hated the double standards, and I wanted to rebel. My rebellion streak came because of that. I was just not happy with that.”

She also recalled how she initiated change during the making of Mann by hiring a female makeup artist and said, “It was me who changed that when I got a female makeup artist in the film Mann. There used to be this union where the male only used to be the makeup artist. And the hairdresser has to be female. In the ad films, it wasn't the case. I met a lady who could do makeup very well. So I called. I said, ‘why shouldn't she?’”

The Heeramandi actress highlighted that change was possible when someone took the first step. “Soon after that, things are changing. They just need initially somebody to push that. It just didn't feel right. It just didn't feel that always the heroes would call the shot or the pay gap. One has to be nice to the hero. I just started rebelling against all that,” she added.

Recalling the industry’s double standards, Manisha mentioned how smoking and drinking were considered 'hero stuff', while a woman indulging in it was criticized. She said, “I started doing many things which were not really great. Those days, smoking and drinking was only hero stuff. If they did, nobody would blink an eye. But if a woman did, they will call out her names and all.”

When asked if she faced this kind of judgment, she replied, “Yeah, I kind of rebelled back, and I started openly doing that.”

On the work front, Manisha Koirala made her Bollywood debut with Subhash Ghai's 1991 film Saudagar. Her most recent appearance was in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, where she shared the screen with Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, and other prominent actors in key roles.

