Singer Monali Thakur rushed to Hospital mid-show in West Bengal; read to know why
Monali Thakur is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Cooch Behar, West Bengal. The singer was recently admitted following health issues during a performance at Dinhata Festival.
Singer Monali Thakur was reportedly admitted to a hospital in West Bengal after experiencing breathing difficulties during her live performance at the Dinhata Festival in Cooch Behar on January 21, 2025. She was first hospitalized at Dinhata Sub-District Hospital before being transferred to a private hospital in Cooch Behar city.
According to reports by India Today, Monali Thakur was performing the song Tune Mari Entriyan at the festival when she struggled with her health. After finishing her performance, she apologized to the audience and informed them that she could not continue. The singer reportedly mentioned, "I am feeling extremely unwell today. The organizers were aware that the show was nearly canceled. It’s tough to promise something and then not be able to follow through."