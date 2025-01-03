Manisha Koirala joins Imtiaz Ali in giving final farewell to 2024 in Kathmandu; don’t miss them vibing to Tum Se Hi from Jab We Met: WATCH

Everyone had their own way of bidding adieu to 2024 and welcoming 2025. While celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan flew to Jamnagar for the New Year with the Ambanis, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor enjoyed a vacation with their friends and family in Thailand. Manisha Koirala and Imtiaz Ali decided to spend a lovely musical night, dancing and vibing to songs like Tum Se Hi from Jab We Met. Check it out!

A day on, on January 2, 2025, a musician shared a collab video with actress Manisha Koirala on Instagram. In the clip, the Heeramandi star was seen introducing the band to the many guests who were present at the New Year party. Soon after, we see Imtiaz Ali getting all emotional and overwhelmed when the musicians played the song Tum Se Hi from his film, Jab We Met. Koirala can also be seen vibing to the soothing track and soaking in the positivity in the environment.

Describing the wonderful night hosted in Kathmandu, the musician named Saraswoti Khatri penned, “What a beautiful farewell to 2024 with these amazing souls, our super humble and precious @m_koirala so much grateful and gratitude towards you for this moment which I’m going to cherish forever. #new #newyear2025.”

Take a look:

The singer also dropped several unseen glimpses from the wonderful and memorable night with the celebs.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is also working on his next project which is a romantic comedy. The film, which is titled Idiots of Istanbul, stars Fahadh Faasil and Triptii Dimri.

A source close to the development exclusively informed Pinkvilla, “It’s a quirky title, as Imtiaz Ali is switching genre from intense romance to a slice-of-life romantic comedy. The story demands a title like Idiots of Istanbul, as the two key characters are on a journey to the largest city in Turkey. The character trait also warrants the casting of a powerhouse of talent like Fahadh Faasil, and the actor is also excited to embark on a ride with Imtiaz Ali and team.”

Manisha Koirala is also excited to start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi 2.

