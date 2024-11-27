Heeramandi 2: Manisha Koirala shares shooting UPDATE regarding Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series' new season

Bollywood legend Manisha Koirala made a remarkable comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, and with the exciting announcement of its second season, fans couldn't contain their excitement. Now, the actress has revealed that filming for the highly anticipated sequel will kick off next year.

In a recent conversation with India Today, Manisha Koirala provided an exciting update on Heeramandi 2 and said, "The shoot will begin next year. We are all waiting to be back."

When asked if the success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series has opened doors to more opportunities for her, the actress gave a knowing smile and responded that while there are a few scripts in consideration, she can only share details once a project is finalized.

Manisha also opened up about the warnings she received before venturing into the OTT space, drawing parallels to her early days in the film industry. She shared how people tend to doubt and caution newcomers initially, only to applaud their success later.

Reflecting on her own journey, she recalled how, 30 years ago, people believed the film industry was full of negativity and bad influences. Due to the prevalence of yellow journalism, the narrative was often distorted, making it hard for 'a good family's daughter' to find her place in such an environment.

The actress further reflected on how those same people who once doubted her were quick to praise her after the success of films like Saudagar and others. She noted that it's a common pattern with anything new or unfamiliar, driven by preconceived notions and judgments.

Once her work proved itself, the same critics turned admirers, showing how public perception can change when success speaks for itself.

Manisha Koirala expressed that she never had any doubts about Heeramandi or the OTT space. She emphasized that her confidence wasn't just due to her admiration for Sanjay Leela Bhansali but also because she believed streaming platforms were game-changers.

She saw OTT as a space that empowers new filmmakers, writers, and ideas, making it the perfect platform for innovative storytelling. This conviction made her truly believe in both the project and the potential of digital media.

Earlier, Netflix India and Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaborated for an exciting Instagram reveal, announcing the highly anticipated Heeramandi 2. The post featured a lively video capturing a troupe of dancers performing on Mumbai's iconic Carter Road. Adorned in sparkling Anarkalis and ghungroos, they perfectly embodied the essence of the series, setting the stage for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Heeramandi Season 1 boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah, and others.

