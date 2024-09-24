Masaba Gupta reveals reason behind mom Neena Gupta stopping her from becoming actor: ‘You have this look which is very…’

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who made her acting debut with the streaming series Masaba Masaba, revealed that her mother, veteran actress Neena Gupta, advised her against pursuing a career in acting early on. She shared that Neena expressed concerns about Masaba's distinct look and said, "You have this look which is very artsy, international, and almost not Indian. You’ll get put in a box."

During an episode of the podcast BiEauty Banter, Masaba discussed her mother Neena Gupta's perspective on the film industry, explaining that her mom believed market dynamics would limit her potential as an actress. Masaba recounted a moment when she expressed her desire to attend Anupam Kher’s acting school in Mumbai, located next to SNDT College. Her mother firmly advised against it, stating, “Don’t even think about it. You know, you have this look which is very artsy, international, and almost not Indian. You’ll get put in a box."

Masaba explained that her mother cautioned her about potential frustrations in the film industry. She encouraged her to focus on something intellectually rewarding that could provide a lifelong career. Noticing the nearby SNDT College, her mother suggested she explore that option since admissions were open. She took the advice, submitted her application, and filled out the necessary forms. Fortunately, her test scores were strong enough for acceptance, leading to an invitation to take the entrance exam a week later.

She also highlighted that nepotism extends beyond the film industry, permeating various professions. She noted that the trend is prevalent in many fields, where the children of professionals, like lawyers and doctors, often follow in their parents' footsteps with their recommendations. This phenomenon isn't exclusive to India; it's a global issue. While she acknowledged that opportunities can sometimes be skewed due to nepotism in Bollywood, she emphasized that it’s simply a reflection of societal norms and is visible in public industries more than in others.

Masaba Gupta, the daughter of renowned actress Neena Gupta and legendary West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, married actor Satyadeep Mishra in January 2023. In April, the couple revealed that they are expecting a child.

