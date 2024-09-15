Mom-to-be Masaba Gupta says she has been suggested to eat rasgulla and drink milk for fairer child: ‘Saawla nahi hona chahiye'

Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta is due with her first child, and by default, a zillion of suggestions must have arrived her way. Recently, while speaking to Faye D'Souza, Gupta spoke about some weird and inappropriate pieces of advice people gave her, including tips and tricks to have a fairer child.

Masaba said someone very recently came up to her and said, “You must eat a rasgulla every day because your kid has to turn out lighter than you.” She then shared an incident that happened 15 days before when she had gone to get her prenatal massage done. This is when Gupta’s masseuse told her, “Aap na doodh liya karo (you must consume milk). Saawla nahi hona chahiye (your child must not turn out dusky).”

Masaba Gupta said that the statement was made with such innocence that she couldn’t confront it. The 34-year-old said that the only thing she can do is raise her child with a resilience that is enough to power through such judgments.

The actress added that people speak of these things in hush tones because it's no longer considered politically correct but won't stop saying either. "The number of times people think calling someone ‘kaali’ (dark) is a way of putting them down, I find that so absurd,” Masaba shared.

The diva said that the masseuse can be excluded for once, but several educated, wealthy, and well-read people feel the same way. Gupta continues to witness the same scenario, and even when it is 2024, nothing has changed. In the same interview, Masaba also spoke about racism following her life like anything, and even her dad, Vivian Richards, still cries thinking about what he has been through because of his skin color.

Masaba is veteran actor Neena Gupta’s daughter with the legendary West Indies cricketer. She tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Mishra in January 2023, and the couple announced their pregnancy in April earlier this year. For the unversed, Masaba and Satyadeep have worked together on the Netflix series Masaba Masaba, which chronicled the designers’ personal and professional outings.

