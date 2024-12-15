Masti 4: Ritiesh Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani begin shoot for new installment of much-loved comedy franchise; Vivek Oberoi expresses excitement

After three successful outings, the makers of Masti are back with its fourth installment. Actors Aftab Shivdasani and Riteish Deshmukh have recently started shooting for Masti 4. The special announcement was made by Aftab with several behind-the-scenes photos from the sets that also featured legendary actor Jeetendra, among other team members.

On December 15, Aftab Shivdasani took to his Instagram handle and posted a carousel of images expressing excitement about Masti 4 going on the floors. The post began with the actor posing with the clapperboard in his hand, followed by a couple of happy pictures with Riteish Deshmukh and film director Milap Zaveri.

The post concluded with Aftab posing with Riteish, Milap, and legendary actor Jeetendra, among other team members. “The madness begins. The funniest of them so far. #masti4,” the post was captioned.

Take a look

Soon after the post was shared, fans reacted to the post, expressing joy over the development, while several internet users also missed Vivek Oberoi in the pictures. A fan asked, "Vivek sir kaha hai," while another fan commented, "Awww!!! can’t wait to see you again," while a third fan exclaimed, "Can't wait for this! Who amazed my childhood."

In addition to this, another user mentioned, "Have a great grand masti# dear Aftab sir," and another user stated, "waiting" and another netizen stated, "Can't wait for this...but where is vivek oberai????"

Notably, Vivek Oberoi, who was missed the most in the post, shared a quirky video on his Instagram on Saturday. The video featured Riteish and Milap in a vanity van while the duo shared a light-hearted moment.

Vivek wrote, “#Masti4 is now officially a love story the bromance begins! 20 years of madness since the first one! Sorry, I couldn’t make it for the launch boys @milapzaveri @riteishd @aftabshivdasani will see you at the shoot super soon! #Masti.”

Take a look

It is important to mention here that Pinkvilla informed you earlier this year in June that Masti 4 will go on floors by the end of 2024. Reflecting on the movie’s storyline, a source close to the development revealed, “Masti is also a reboot, and this new Masti film will have a narrative closer to the first part. In fact, there is an interesting tweak in the tale of Masti 4, which sets it apart from all the previous films.”

On the other hand, Milap Zaveri, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, remembered calling Indra Kumar and Ritiesh after watching Dream Girl 2. He stressed that the audience wanted to laugh and questioned them for not making Masti 4. In response, while Kumar revealed that he didn't have a plot at hand, Zaveri took responsibility for it and presented them with an impressive idea within a week.

However, a few days later, Kumar called him and the Housefull actor to his office and shared that Ajay Devgn had brought him on board for Dhamaal 4, and he couldn’t direct Masti 4. On the other hand, Ritiesh put a condition stating that he would do the film only if it would be directed by Milap. That's how the director came on board for the film.

Masti 4 will be directed by Milap Zaveri, whereas it will be produced by Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria of Maruti International with A Jhunjhunwala and SK Ahluwalia of Waveband Productions.

Masti 3, aka Great Grand Masti, was released back in 2016 with Urvashi Rautela, Shraddha Das, and more in key roles.

