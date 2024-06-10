EXCLUSIVE: Indra Kumar gears up for Dhamaal 4 and Masti 4 from end of 2024

Over the last 17 years, the Dhamaal has proved to be one of the longest-running franchises of Hindi Cinema. In 2019, director Indra Kumar rebooted the world of Dhamaal by getting together Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit with Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey and the film proved to be a runaway hit. Now come to 2024, and Indra Kumar is all set to start shooting for Dhamaal 4.

Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor & Madhuri Dixit reunite

According to sources close to the development, Dhamaal 4 will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and will get back the entire cast of Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey. “The idea is to take Dhamaal 4 on floors by the end of 2024. The prep work is going on in full swing and Dhamaal 4 will be the biggest film from the franchise. After introducing the jungle adventure format in part three, Indra Kumar along with Ajay Devgn are looking to create a completely new world for Dhamaal 4. The basic plot is locked and the team is now working to design the new visuals,” revealed a source close to the development.

Dhamaal 4 will release by the end of 2025 and the entire gang is excited for this comic reunion. Dhamaal 4 isn’t the only film that Indra Kumar is looking to start. The filmmaker will also be rebooting his Masti Franchise by getting in Milap Milan Zaveri as the director. According to sources close to the development, Masti 4 is also in the casting stage at the moment as the makers are looking to cast a strong ensemble alongside the OG trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani.

Advertisement

Get Ready for a Masti Reboot with OG gang

A source close revealed, “Masti is also a reboot and this new Masti film will have a narrative closer to the first part. In-fact, there is an interesting tweak in the tale of Masti 4, which sets it apart from all the previous films,” the source added.

Both Dhamaal and Masti will hit the big screen in 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha receives mushy birthday wish from rumored BF Zaheer Iqbal; latter drops their unseen candid clicks