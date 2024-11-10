Ajay Devgn calls current generation of actors ‘boys’; feels there has been change in upbringing: ‘You don’t see men-men’

Singham Again star Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty are not just iconic professional collaborators but best of friends in real life too. Recently, the actor opened up on his fights at a young age while Shetty also shared interesting anecdotes. The actor also called the current generation of actors ‘boys’ in comparison to yesteryear stars.

During a recent conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty were asked if they would indulge in fun ever. In response to this, the director mentioned that their level of fun was different from what it is today.

Ajay remarked that because of gadgets and mobile phones, today’s generation has missed out on real-life experiences. “In today’s world, you don’t see the dominating male personality. All are boys; you don’t see ‘men-men’. In the earlier generation, we saw men—even in my generation, from Jackie Shroff to Amitabh Bachchan, they were all men.”

Adding to Ajay’s comment, Shetty cited examples of Akshay Kumar thrashing ten people or Sunny Deol pulling out a hand pump. He asserted that it looked real and audiences would clap because it was believable that they could do it.

Further reflecting on his point about why he would consider the current generation of actors as “boys,” the Drishyam actor stated, “There’s been a change in upbringing, and you don’t become a man just by building a body. There’s an attitude and approach toward life that’s missing,” he said.

During the same conversation, Rohit drew a comparison in the kind of fun people would earlier have to today’s times. He pointed out that people on social media get cancelled today which wasn’t the case in the past.

Recalling humorous memories from the past, the Chennai Express director revealed, “There’ve been times I can’t tell you details, we got a call that he (Ajay) has gone to beat up someone and there was a car behind him, a chase is going on in Mumbai city to stop him.”

Accepting the same with a sly smile, Devgn dodged the conversation stating that he wouldn’t want to discuss it now. Meanwhile, the director recalled how soda bottles were used during their fights that would explode after shaking. Upon being asked if the actor has ever used any weapon, Shetty made a mention of using hockey sticks.

Ajay also agreed stating that they would keep it in their car. When asked if he still fights, Ajay stated that he has become calm like everybody. He stated that he doesn’t fight anymore. According to him, it is a waste of time, and he avoids fights feeling sorry for the person thinking that he would get hit eventually.

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty have previously worked together on several super hit films including the Golmaal franchise, Sunday, All The Best, and Bol Bachchan among others. Their latest outing was the fifth installment in the Singham cop-verse, Singham Again.

Led by Ajay Devgn, the hard-core action entertainer also featured Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in the key roles. The movie that drew close references to the Hindu mythology, Ramayana debuted in the theaters on the auspicious occasion of Diwali i.e. on November 1.

According to Pinkvilla’s box-office analysis, Singham Again which is running successfully in the theaters has minted almost Rs 180 crore including its Saturday collections. By the end of the weekend, it is estimated to cross Rs 190 crore.

