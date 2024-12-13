Box Office: Riteish Deshmukh Hit Flop Movie List

Here's a list of Riteish Deshmukh's hit and flops over the years. Let's take a look.

Born to late politician and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh is one of the talented artists in Indian cinema. Riteish has primarly worked in Hindi movies and Marathi films over the years. He has Raid 2, Housefull 5, and Raja Shivaji in the pipeline.

Riteish Deshmukh's Hits & Flops In Indian Cinema

Riteish Deshmukh has played various lead roles and supporting roles in his illustrious career. He has been a part of several successful movies like Masti, Heyy Babyy, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum including blockbuster Lai Bhaari which was his debut in the Marathi cinema. His flops include Out of Control, Fight Club, Darna Zaroori Hai and more.

MASTI

Helmed by Indra Kumar, Masti starred Riteish Deshmukh alongside Aftab Shivadasani and Vivek Oberoi. He was paired with Genelia D'Souza in the 2004 film. It emerged as a hit.

APNA SAPNA MONEY MONEY

Apna Sapna Money Money featured Riteish Deshmukh as Kishan who disguises as a young woman. His performance in his female avatar is still cherished till date. The 2006 comedy film was a semi-hit at the box office.

EK VILLAIN

Ek Villain starred Riteish Deshmukh as the main antagonist. Headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor, the 2014 movie secured a super hit tag.

Box Office Verdicts Of Riteish Deshmukh's Theatrical Releases In India

Movies Verdict
Tujhe Meri Kasam Semi Hit
Out of Control Flop
Masti Hit
Bardaasht Disaster
Naach Disaster
Kyaa Kool Hai Hum Hit
Mr Ya Miss Flop
Bluffmaster! Semi Hit
Fight Club Flop
Malamaal Weekly Super Hit
Darna Zaroori Hai Flop
Apna Sapna Money Money Semi Hit
Cash Flop
Heyy Babyy Hit
Dhamaal Semi Hit
De Taali Flop
Chamku Disaster
Do Knot Disturb Flop
Aladin Disaster
Rann Disaster
Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai Disaster
Housefull Hit
F.A.L.T.U Average
Double Dhamaal Average
Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya Below Average
Housefull 2 Super Hit
Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum Hit
Grand Masti Super Hit
Humshakals Flop
Ek Villain Super Hit
Lai Bhaari Blockbuster
Bangistan Disaster
Housefull 3 Hit
Great Grand Masti Disaster
Banjo Disaster
Bank Chor Flop
Mauli Average
Total Dhamaal Hit
Housefull 4 Super Hit
Marjaavaan Below Average
Baaghi 3 Average
Mister Mummy Disaster
Ved Blockbuster

 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

