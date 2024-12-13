Box Office: Riteish Deshmukh Hit Flop Movie List
Here's a list of Riteish Deshmukh's hit and flops over the years. Let's take a look.
Born to late politician and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Vilasrao Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh is one of the talented artists in Indian cinema. Riteish has primarly worked in Hindi movies and Marathi films over the years. He has Raid 2, Housefull 5, and Raja Shivaji in the pipeline.
Riteish Deshmukh's Hits & Flops In Indian Cinema
Riteish Deshmukh has played various lead roles and supporting roles in his illustrious career. He has been a part of several successful movies like Masti, Heyy Babyy, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum including blockbuster Lai Bhaari which was his debut in the Marathi cinema. His flops include Out of Control, Fight Club, Darna Zaroori Hai and more.
MASTI
Helmed by Indra Kumar, Masti starred Riteish Deshmukh alongside Aftab Shivadasani and Vivek Oberoi. He was paired with Genelia D'Souza in the 2004 film. It emerged as a hit.
APNA SAPNA MONEY MONEY
Apna Sapna Money Money featured Riteish Deshmukh as Kishan who disguises as a young woman. His performance in his female avatar is still cherished till date. The 2006 comedy film was a semi-hit at the box office.
EK VILLAIN
Ek Villain starred Riteish Deshmukh as the main antagonist. Headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor, the 2014 movie secured a super hit tag.
Box Office Verdicts Of Riteish Deshmukh's Theatrical Releases In India
|Movies
|Verdict
|Tujhe Meri Kasam
|Semi Hit
|Out of Control
|Flop
|Masti
|Hit
|Bardaasht
|Disaster
|Naach
|Disaster
|Kyaa Kool Hai Hum
|Hit
|Mr Ya Miss
|Flop
|Bluffmaster!
|Semi Hit
|Fight Club
|Flop
|Malamaal Weekly
|Super Hit
|Darna Zaroori Hai
|Flop
|Apna Sapna Money Money
|Semi Hit
|Cash
|Flop
|Heyy Babyy
|Hit
|Dhamaal
|Semi Hit
|De Taali
|Flop
|Chamku
|Disaster
|Do Knot Disturb
|Flop
|Aladin
|Disaster
|Rann
|Disaster
|Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai
|Disaster
|Housefull
|Hit
|F.A.L.T.U
|Average
|Double Dhamaal
|Average
|Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya
|Below Average
|Housefull 2
|Super Hit
|Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum
|Hit
|Grand Masti
|Super Hit
|Humshakals
|Flop
|Ek Villain
|Super Hit
|Lai Bhaari
|Blockbuster
|Bangistan
|Disaster
|Housefull 3
|Hit
|Great Grand Masti
|Disaster
|Banjo
|Disaster
|Bank Chor
|Flop
|Mauli
|Average
|Total Dhamaal
|Hit
|Housefull 4
|Super Hit
|Marjaavaan
|Below Average
|Baaghi 3
|Average
|Mister Mummy
|Disaster
|Ved
|Blockbuster
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Riteish Deshmukh celebrates ‘baiko’ Genelia Deshmukh's birthday with hilarious video that every husband will relate to: 'You have changed my life'