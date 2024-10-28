How did Ajay Devgn's approval for Dhamaal 4 land Riteish Deshmukh-led Masti 4 in Milap Zaveri's kitty as director? Find out

The Masti franchise starring Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani is loved by audiences for its comedy, mischief, and take on friendship. Recently, Milap Zaveri, who will direct the fourth installment in the film, shared that he came up with a story for the film and took it to Indra Kumar, who directed the previous three installments. However, Kumar was working on Dhamaal 4 after Ajay Devgn approved it. So, the lead actor, Riteish, suggested that Zaveri helm it.

Milap Zaveri co-wrote the second installment in the franchise, Grand Masti, which became a massive hit. In a candid conversation with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, the filmmaker shared the story behind how he got on board to direct the film.

Milap shared that two hit films, Dream Girl 2 and Fukrey 3, were released in 2023, and both were super hits at the box office. So, he went to watch the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer and was impressed by it. The director-writer shared he later congratulated the film's director and called up Indra Kumar and Ritiesh.

He said, "I told them that audiences want to come and laugh and have a great time, and masti is such a great brand, aap masti 4 kyu nahi kar rahe ho?” (Why don't you make Masti 4?) So, in response, Indra Kumar said that he didn't have a plot at hand, Zaveri took responsibility for it and presented them with an impressive idea within a week.

However, a few days later, Kumar called him and the Housefull actor to his office and revealed that he couldn't direct the film. Recalling the moment, he said, "Indu ji said mujhe Ajay Devgan sir ne Dhamaal 4 ok kar di main woh kar raha hu, then Ritiesh said Indu ji if you are not directing Masti 4 I will only do if Milap directs it." (I have got a confirmation from Ajay Devgn for Dhamaal 4, so I am directing that then. Ritiesh told him that if he wasn't directing that film, he would only do it if Milap directed it.)

As a result, the Satyameva Jayate 2 director who just went to give a story for Masti 4 got the opportunity to direct it. He said he felt honored that Indra Kumar and Ritiesh trusted him with the responsibility for such an important brand.

However, the lead actor also came up with a condition. Sharing the same, Milap said, 'The first thing he told me is that it will not be vulgar. You must make a fun, naughty, mad film like the first."

Explaining the reason, the filmmaker said that the actor and he have kids who are even friends. So, making a vulgar film would be awkward. Moreover, they want it to have the essence of the first film in the franchise, which was a mad entertainer and genuinely funny film.

As a result, they are working with the same vision in hand. The film's release date is yet to be announced. The official announcement with Riteish, Vivek and Aftab was announced in February 2024 and it's lead cast shared its logo with a crew picture. The film is has possibly began filming although there is no confirmation and will mark the collaboration of Deshmukh and Zaveri again after Marjaavaan.