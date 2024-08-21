Meet actor who is son of legendary star, worked with Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif and will now share screen with Vicky Kaushal

In the world of cinema, working alongside the biggest names and featuring in high-profile movies often seems like a recipe for guaranteed success. However, for some actors, even these opportunities do not always translate into lasting fame or commercial triumph.

Today, we talk about one actor who is the son of Vinod Khanna, collaborated with top stars, and acclaimed directors, and appeared in blockbuster films but struggled to establish a prominent name for themselves in the industry. His performances received critical acclaim, but the combination of the hit film and widespread recognition remained out of reach.

Akshaye Khanna, a distinguished name in Indian cinema, has collaborated with some of the biggest stars and renowned filmmakers throughout his career. Despite working alongside industry giants and appearing in numerous high-profile projects, Khanna's filmography is marked by critical acclaim rather than commercial success. He is the youngest son of late Bollywood star Vinod Khanna and Geetanjali.

Starting his career in the mid-90s, Khanna quickly established himself as a versatile actor with a strong screen presence. His breakthrough came with Himalaya Putra and he soon became known for his impressive performances in films like Border, LOC: Kargil, and Humraaz.

Over the years, Khanna worked with notable names such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, and Saif Ali Khan in Dil Chahta Hai and further solidifying his place in the industry.

Despite his talent and high-profile collaborations, Khanna's films struggled to achieve significant commercial success. Hits like Taal (1999) and Race alongside Saif Ali Khan (2008) showcased his acting prowess but did not prove to be a successful venture for him individually. His performances in Hulchul, 36 China Town, Hungama, and Aaja Nachle got a commercial reception and considerable fame but they did not reflect the critical acclaim he received.

Advertisement

In 2019, Khanna gained significant acclaim for his role in the film Section 375. Following this, he appeared in several gripping movies and roles. However, it was his performance in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 that truly cemented his status as an actor. His portrayal of an IPS officer received widespread praise from fans.

Next, Khanna will be seen sharing the screen with Vicky Kaushal in the historical drama Chhaava. The teaser suggests he will play the antagonist in the film, which is scheduled to be released on December 6, 2024.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal’s never-seen-before avatar in Chhaava teaser leaves fans with goosebumps: ‘Bhai aag laga dega’