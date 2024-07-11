Katrina Kaif chooses comfort over style and still manages to make heads turn as she gets snapped at airport; WATCH

Katrina Kaif has been missing from the silver screen for quite some time now. In fact, she has not been that active even on social media these days. Hence whenever she steps out of her house, it is a visual delight for her fans. The actress has been traveling a lot these days and this morning she was snapped at the Mumbai airport as she returned to the bay.

Katrina Kaif returns to Mumbai

Katrina Kaif was spotted heading out of the Mumbai airport early in the morning of July 11. The actress as always chose comfort over style and yet looked chic-like and beautiful. She wore an oversized white shirt over light blue colored baggy pants. She layered it with a black colored jacket and completed her look with black glasses and tied her hair in a ponytail.

She waved at the paps before entering her car and made her way straight towards her car.

Check out the video:

Katrina Kaif’s recent picture gets the cutest reaction from Vicky Kaushal

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, Katrina Kaif dropped a picture of herself from Germany. The actress looked gorgeous in that picture as she sported a no-makeup look. She wore a black and white striped shirt and left her hair open.

Taking to the comments section, Vicky Kaushal dropped several hearts of different colors. If you look carefully those hearts had all the colors from the rainbow.

Check it out:

Katrina Kaif’s work front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas. She shared the screen space with South sensation Vijay Sethupathi in this thriller film. Her performance was highly appreciated in it and fans loved it. Well, after this she is currently enjoying her break as she is reportedly not working on any new film.

Talking about her future projects, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. This film is going to be based on a girl’s road trip and will also star Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

