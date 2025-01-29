Meet actor who is related to a superstar’s family, had sloppy career despite working with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and is now...

The actor we are talking about today is someone who not only comes from a film family, but is also a superstar’s brother. He has worked with the likes of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and more. Nevertheless, his career couldn’t take off despite his efforts in acting, direction, and production.

We’re talking about none other than Sohail Khan, the son of legendary screenplay writer Salim Khan and Sushila Charak. He made his debut as a film producer and director with the 1997 action-thriller Auzaar. It was followed by Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Aryan, and Hello Brother.

He made his acting debut with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya in 2002, followed by his appearances in movies like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Fight Club - Members Only, Krishna Cottage, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, and more. Years later, he returned to direction in 2014 with the film Jai Ho, which was followed by Freaky Ali. Despite coming from an influential background, Sohail’s filmography couldn’t turn out as fruitful as one might expect it to be.

Apart from films, Sohail’s company has produced music videos and ventured into television with the show Chehre Pe Chehra, directed by Rishi Vohra. In 2020, he also purchased the franchise for the Lanka Premier League team, Kandy Tuskers.

Sohail was married to fashion designer Seema Kiran Sajdeh but got divorced in 2022 after 24 years of marriage. They have two sons—Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan (through surrogacy). Seema rose to fame after her stint in Netflix’s docu-reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives alongside Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey.

Last year, Sohail’s dating rumors surfaced on the internet after he was spotted with a mystery woman. Dismissing all the speculations, while speaking with Hindustan Times, the actor clarified, “No, it is not true. I am only answering you because you had the decency to question before assuming things. She is just an old friend of mine.”

On the professional front, Sohail has been away from films for quite some time now. He was last seen in the Salman Khan-led Dabangg 3 alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan, and others. Nevertheless, he keeps delighting fans with his selective social media posts.