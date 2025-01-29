Salman Khan's fans go berserk as he shoots for Sikandar at busy Mumbai location; Watch superstar's 'mass look' in VIRAL VIDEO

Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming highly-awaited film, Sikandar, in Mumbai. And now, a video of the superstar shooting at a busy railway station in Mumbai has left the internet stirred.

A video of Salman Khan has been making waves on the internet. In the viral clip that surfaced on Monday, January 27, the superstar was seen guarded by a heavy police security force as he made his way inside the railway station. The actor was shooting for a scene for Sikandar while a sea of fans gathered around him to catch his glimpse. In the video, he exuded charm in a black shirt over a t-shirt and blue jeans.

As one can anticipate, fans went berserk as they caught a glimpse of the superstar. They were also seen shouting and screaming for his attention. The actor known for his big heart also charmed his fans by obliging them with a smile and waving at them in between takes.

Viral video of Salman Khan from Sikandar sets

Soon after the video went viral, several excited fans reacted to the video, expressing their excitement for the film. A fan wrote, "Mass look lag raha yaar bhai ka" and asked, "Sanjay Kapoor kidhar hai."

Meanwhile, a section of fans was worried about the video getting leaked and urged the user to delete it. To this, a fan assured, "Shooting ka scene nhi hai, don't worry, yeh after the shoot ka scene hai," and another user opined, "Real location, hey.. production house can't control on taking pic and videos, i think."

It was just a couple of weeks back that Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Rashmika Mandanna had sustained an injury in the gym. Following this, she had to temporarily put a halt to her upcoming films.

One of the highly-awaited films of the year, Sikandar, was announced last year on Eid in April. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action entertainer will mark Khan’s collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala, nearly a decade after Kick.

The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. It is poised to release later this year on Eid.

