Meet actor who started as child artist, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal and was diagnosed with epilepsy

The professional journey of the actor we’re looking at today includes sharing screen space with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Vicky Kaushal. Starting her career as a child artist, she has been a part of several television shows and web projects. This actress also once opened up about her diagnosis with epilepsy and how she deals with it.

The actor we’re talking about is none other than Fatima Sana Shaikh . She began her career as a child artist at the age of 4 with Kamal Haasan’s Chachi 420. She continued to feature as a child artist in movies such as Ishq, Bade Dilwala, Khoobsurat, and One 2 Ka 4.

Fatima made her big Bollywood debut in 2016 with Aamir Khan ’s Dangal, which brought her immense recognition. She portrayed the role of Geeta Phogat in the film. This was followed by her appearances in movies like Thugs of Hindostan, Ludo, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Ajeeb Daastaans, Dhak Dhak, and Sam Bahadur, among others.

In addition to this, she has been a part of several television shows like Noor Jahan (child artist) and Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. Her acclaimed web projects also include Modern Love Mumbai.

Apart from acting, Fatima's social media posts also showcase her love for painting.

While speaking with Filmfare last year, Fatima also opened up about her diagnosis of epilepsy during Dangal. The actress confessed that she wasn’t willing to accept that she had a neurological disorder and avoided any medication. She talked about her struggles with the neurological disorder and admitted coming to terms with it over the years.

She shared, "If I have a seizure, my assistant takes care of me and gives me emergency medication. I’m not scared anymore, even if people see me having one. They might get scared but I’m okay. There’s no shame in it because it’s beyond my control. There are days when I can’t shoot because of a severe migraine."

On the professional front, Fatima has an exciting line-up of projects that includes Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Triptathi, Konkona Sensharma and more. The status of release of the film is yet to be ascertained.

