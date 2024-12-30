Sohail Khan drops endearing selfie with his 'heart n soul' sons Nirvan Khan and Yohan Khan from their latest family trip

Just like every father, Sohail Khan also makes sure to spend enough time with his sons, Nirvan and Yohan. Hence, he was extremely happy when the kids joined him on their recent family trip. On December 30, the actor dropped an endearing selfie with his sons and called them his “heart n soul.”

A while ago, Sohail Khan dropped a cute picture with his sons. In the image, the actor-filmmaker can be seen seated next to his youngest son Yohan Khan followed by Nirvan Khan, inside what seems like a flight. While the daddy dearest was all smiles in the picture, the kids seemed to be a little exhausted with all the traveling. Captioning the picture, he penned, “My heart n soul.”

Take a look:

On December 27, 2024, Sohail also dropped a video showcasing all the family members and close friends of Salman Khan onboard a private plane. The guests were traveling to Jamnagar to celebrate the 59th birthday of the Tiger 3 actor. Apparently, the party was organized at the Ambani family’s residence. Prior to that, the family gathered at Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence to bring in bhai’s birthday.

The video shared by Sohail on his social media handle showcases his mother Salma Khan; actress Helen, Iulia Vantur; Bollywood’s most-loved couple, Ritesh and Genelia Deshmukh; Arpita Khan Sharma, and her actor husband, Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan and many others. Ritesh and Genelia’s sons Riaan and Rahyl also joined them along with other kids to celebrate Arpita and Aayush’s daughter Ayat who shared her birthday with her mamu. Sharing the video, Sohail penned, “Happy birthday bhai n ayaat.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Soon after, Sohail also posted a picture with Nirvan and nephews Arhaan Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri. In the inside image from Salman’s birthday bash, they were seen sitting on the stairs with the “(Heart) you Bhaijaan” sign behind them. Sohail captioned the post with a red heart emoji. Recently, a video went viral in which the bhaijaan of Bollywood was seen attending the Ambani family’s event in Jamnagar.

ALSO READ: Birthday boy Sohail Khan giving 1st piece of cake to Salman Khan in UNSEEN clip is proof of their brotherly bond; WATCH