16 years of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na: Imran Khan, Genelia Deshmukh and team make fans emotional by singing iconic title track

Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh's 2008 film Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na has transcended generations and developed a cult-fan base for itself. It has been 16 years since the film was released, and fans’ love for the romantic comedy has increased in leaps and bounds.

Today, fans are already feeling nostalgic about the film’s release; makers, on the other hand, added another layer by dropping a heart-touching video with its star cast.

Imran Khan, Genelia Deshmukh and the team celebrate 16 years of Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na

Today, on July 4, a while back, the official page of Aamir Khan Productions took to their Instagram handle to celebrate 16 years of Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na. The delightful video features Imran Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Manjari Fadnnis, and more who were a part of Jai and Aditi’s close friends’ group.

In the video, the entire star cast was seen crooning the iconic Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na at the comfort of their space. While the video reaches its end, Karan Makhija quips, ‘fir se ye gaana gaaya to goli maar dunga (I’ll shoot you if you sang this song ever again),” and Imran replies, “Sorry sir, 16 saal ho gaye (It’s been 16 years)”

Take a look;

As a matter of fact, remember Karan Makhija who was seen playing the role of a police inspector whose presence became as iconic in the climax proposal scene of Jai and Aditi. “16 years and we are still singing this song for everyone we love (accompanied by a red-heart emoji),” the post was captioned.

Fans' reaction to the post

Soon after the video was shared, as one can expect, the video left fans emotional. Reacting to the post nostalgic fans expressed, “Child within me is healed," another fan commented, "Roo math yaar!" while a third fan requested, "Need a sequel.”

Additionally, a fan wrote, “Part II with Prateik, Sohail, Arbaaz, Ratna Pathak & Naseeruddin Shah please,” another mentioned, “Literally how TIME Flies,” while another fan shared, “My teenage fav movie! Still watching! Lots of love from srilanka!"

About Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na

One of the most loved movies of the 2000s Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na was directed by Abbas Tyrewala. The movie was a celebration of friendship and modern-day love. Apart from the lead cast, it also had Ratna Pathak Shah, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Prateik Babbar, Naseeruddin Shah, and more in the important roles.

