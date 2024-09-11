Meet actor who wanted to join Army, went on to work with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani; now winning hearts for latest show with Ananya Panday

Dreams are the reward for those who follow their heart, and today's actor exemplifies this perfectly. From his humble beginnings as a fitness trainer, his dedication and hard work have propelled him to success in the industry. His commitment has not only brought him recognition but also earned him a spot in the limelight. With his undeniable boy-next-door charm, he captivates audiences effortlessly.

Today, we're discussing Varun Sood, who began his career as a fitness trainer with dreams of following in his father's footsteps and joining the Indian Army. However, destiny had different plans for him. From his early days on the small screen to making his big screen debut and collaborating with some of the most celebrated and talented names in the industry, Sood has certainly come a long way!

Varun, born on April 1, 1995, in Calcutta (now Kolkata), West Bengal, grew up in Delhi with aspirations of following his grandfather and father’s footsteps into the Indian Army. He completed his primary education at Army Public School and excelled in basketball and shot put, competing at the national level.

Sood first gained attention through reality TV, participating in multiple shows such as MTV Roadies and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, MTV Splitsvilla, Ace of Space, and Bigg Boss OTT Season 1, among many others.

Advertisement

He made his acting debut in 2019 with ALTBalaji's Ragini MMS: Returns. His big break came when he appeared in Karan Johar's Jugjugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor. Sood earned special mention for his role and won hearts even with his limited screen time.

He also appeared in SonyLIV's Potluck. In January 2024, he starred in Disney+ Hotstar's Karmma Calling and later featured in Amazon Prime's Naam Namak Nishan. However, it was his role in Call Me Bae that truly highlighted his versatility in the industry. In this series, he played Prince Bhasin, the love interest of Ananya Panday.

With his innocence and on-screen charm, Sood certainly made a memorable impression. The actor has been receiving widespread praise for his performance, and it's clear that he has a promising career ahead.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora passes away: Investigating officer hints at possible suicide; ‘We are conducting detailed...'