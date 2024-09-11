Varun Dhawan gushing over Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Janhvi Kapoor’s Devara song Daavudi is proof of their Bawaal bond

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have already worked together in the 2023 film Bawaal and are currently shooting for their next collaboration, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The duo often gives their fans a glimpse of their camaraderie with their banter on social media. Varun recently gushed over his co-star’s new song Daavudi from her upcoming movie Devara: Part 1, giving further proof of their bond.

Today, September 11, 2024, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and shared the recently released song Daavudi from the film Devara on his Stories. Extending his support to Janhvi Kapoor, Varun said, “So freaking good @janhvikapoor,” accompanied by firecracker emojis.

Have a look at his story!

Earlier, Janhvi’s rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also couldn’t keep calm over her stunning dance moves in the song. He exclaimed, “wow wow wow,” along with a heart-eye and star-struck emoji. Shikhar added, “Apsara ho tum ya koi pari,” and used more heart-eye emojis.

Janhvi Kapoor and Jr. NTR’s song Daavudi is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Nakash Aziz and Akasa. The Hindi lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir. Devara: Part 1 also stars Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is set to arrive in cinemas on September 27. The trailer of the movie was launched yesterday.

Coming to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the romantic comedy is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, SSKTK is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 18, 2025. Alongside Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the ensemble cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively shed light on the premise of the movie. A source stated, “It’s a pure family entertainer with romance in its backdrop, much like the kind of films that Shashank has made over the years.”

“The premise of SSKTK is very close to the kind of films that Dharma is known for as it celebrates love with color, music, scale, and a strong star cast,” the source added.

