Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora passes away: Investigating officer hints at possible suicide; ‘We are conducting detailed...'

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death and suicide.

Bollywood actress and model Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora's tragic demise has sent shockwaves across the country. The news emerged on the morning of September 11, 2024. According to early reports, investigating officers have indicated that the initial evidence points to a possible suicide. Malaika and her sister, Amrita Arora, rushed to their mother's residence to be with family during this difficult time.

According to ANI, DCP Crime Branch Raj Tilak Roshan said in Hindi, "The body of Anil Mehta (62) was found. He resided on the 6th floor. We are conducting further investigations, and our team is here on-site. We are examining all angles thoroughly. Forensic teams are also present... The body is being taken for a postmortem. At prima facie, it appears to be a suicide, but we are continuing our investigation in detail."

Reports reveal that Malaika Arora, who was in Pune at the time, quickly returned to Mumbai after receiving the news of her father's passing. Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan was seen arriving at Malaika's family home, while police and media remained gathered outside the residence. Several close friends and family members, including Arjun Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Sohail Khan, Salim Khan, and Alvira Agnihotri visited to offer their heartfelt condolences.

Malaika's parents divorced when she was 11, after which she moved with her mother and sister Amrita to Chembur. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, while her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi Hindu from Fazilka, a border town in India, and worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

In a past interview, Malaika reflected on how her parents' separation gave her a new perspective on her mother. This life experience, she shared, taught her the importance of hard work and independence—values she considers fundamental to both her personal and professional life. She emphasized that she still values her freedom and lives on her terms.

Additionally, Malaika has spoken about her parenting style, describing herself as a strict but approachable mother. She believes she has struck a balance between being a parent and a friend, and her son, Arhaan, knows he can confide in her about anything at any time.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

